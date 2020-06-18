2 Indonesians on the run in Kuching after testing positive for Covid-19

KUCHING: Two Indonesian workers here have gone on the run after discovering they had tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the state disaster management committee, both the Indonesian workers had undergone mandatory Covid-19 screenings as part of their work permit applications.

“We regret to inform that the two Indonesian workers have fled after an attempt to probe the source of the infection and contact tracing,” it said in a statement today.

The committee also urged all employers to keep tabs and file a report to the police if they found the two Indonesian workers trying to hide at their premises.

Earlier, on June 9, state disaster management committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas announced a new cluster involving foreign workers had been identified in the state after an Indonesian tested positive for Covid-19.

The committee urged all employers to get all their workers, especially foreign workers, to undergo Covid-19 screening.

In addition, the committee also said two locals had also tested positive for the virus in Kuching today.

The first patient was a 33-year-old who worked at an event management company. The second was a 71-year-old housewife who had undergone a screening test for the virus before an eye operation.

Contact tracing is currently being conducted and the cause of infection for both patients is being investigated by the state Health Department.

As of today, 565 positive cases have been reported in the state. The death toll due to the virus remains at 17.

