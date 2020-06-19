DAP, Amanah tell PKR to ‘return to consensus’ on Dr M as PM

PETALING JAYA: DAP and Amanah have told PKR to return to Pakatan Harapan’s consensus to back Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the ninth prime minister if Anwar Ibrahim could not achieve majority support in parliament.

They said choosing Mahathir as the prime ministerial candidate was a second option that had already been discussed and agreed upon during a PH Presidential Council meeting on May 30 chaired by Anwar himself.

They claimed that the meeting decided to name Mahathir as prime minister with Anwar as deputy if the PKR president could not achieve majority support that would return PH to power.

Earlier today, PKR’s central leadership council said the party would not support Mahathir as PH’s candidate for prime minister.

It said PKR would stick to the “PH consensus” for Anwar to be the coalition’s candidate if the opposition returned to power.

