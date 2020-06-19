Parents not allowed to enter classrooms under SOPs for kindies

PETALING JAYA: The government has outlined its standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the reopening of kindergartens and pre-schools this July 1.

Attendance at pre-schools and kindergartens is subject to classroom capacity, with careful consideration for social distancing rules.

Tables are to be arranged with social-distancing guidelines in mind, while teaching and learning (TnL) activities have to follow strict rules.

“Parents or guardians are encouraged to send their children to pre-schools/kindergartens to ensure students master new basic skills in preparation for their next phase of education.”

Among the other SOPs are that parents must not be allowed to enter the classrooms or kindergarten premises.

Parents must also pick up and drop off their children according to the times specified.

Teachers must also screen the children for symptoms in front of the parents. Their temperature will be read once the children arrive at the premises.

“Parents or guardians and children with symptoms will not be allowed to enter the kindergarten area.”

Parents and guardians must also take certain steps to ensure that the child under their care are healthy before attending pre-schools.

“Children who are not healthy are not allowed to attend.”

They must also make sure that their children keep up with personal hygiene and encourage them to wear face masks.

Teachers and helpers must also wear face masks while interacting with the children.

All teachers, helpers, and students must also wash hands with soap or use hand sanitiser before and after TnL activities.

Teachers must also disinfect any equipment used during the process. Outside facilities or play-time equipment are not allowed.

Group or high-contact activities at kindergartens are still prohibited. Students are not allowed to share materials or equipment for TnL.

Guardians and parents should also ensure that children do not bring a schoolbag or food and drinks from home.

However, children requiring special food may do so with permission from the school administration. Children are also not allowed to share food or utensils.

Meanwhile, school administrators need to brief parents and guardians about the “new normal” practices that must be followed. They must also provide hand-washing facilities and thermometers.

TnL classrooms or spaces must be cleaned every day, before and after the schooling session, focusing on high-contact surfaces such as door knobs, taps and light switches, including hand-rails for handicapped children.

The school administration must also ensure that teachers and helpers have done the necessary preparations before reopening classes.

This includes preparing a “sick room” as an isolation centre to keep children who have been found with symptoms before their parents or guardians take them for treatment.

TnL activities involving outsiders or visitors are not allowed, and outdoor activities are limited to areas surrounding the classroom with social distancing followed. School-trips outside the kindergarten area are also not allowed.

Teachers must also give special emphasis to safety and healthcare aspects during TnL.

