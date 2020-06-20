3 months’ free electricity for those with bills of RM77 and below

PUTRAJAYA: Domestic users who utilise less than RM77 or 300 kilowatts hour (kWh) of electricity a month are entitled to free electricity from April to June, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said.

He said this will benefit 4 million or 52.2% of domestic users.

Those who utilise more than 300 kWh a month will also receive a RM77 monthly discount in their electricity bills for the period. This will benefit another 3.66 million users.

Shamsul said this is part of the Electricity Prihatin Aid implemented on April 1.

“Any credit will be reflected in the July bill,” he told a press conference at the Energy Commission here today.

His announcement comes in the wake of outcry over a sudden spike in electricity charges since the movement control order (MCO) was implemented on March 18.

Shamsul said the ministry had called TNB on June 15 to clarify the sudden increase in electricity charges.

He said research carried out showed that those in the 301 to 601 kWh category, paying tariffs of 51.6 sen per kWh, were the most affected.

“Due to their high usage, this group went to a higher bloc of tariffs during the MCO,” he said.

To help this group, the government has decided to introduce additional discounts over those announced earlier.

Those with power usage of 601 to 900 kWh will enjoy an additional discount of 8%, bringing the total to 10%, from April to September. They number 916,000 or 12% of domestic users.

Shamsul said the total Electric Prihatin Aid package of RM2. 2 billion will be financed by the Kumpulan Wang Industri Elektrik (KWIE) fund, the finance ministry and TNB.

He said TNB has decided not to disconnect electricity supply until September. “With that, consumers do not have to worry about any electricity cuts as a result of the impact caused by Covid-19.”

He also said TNB will accept instalments for bills until December.

Also present were Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) chairman Mahdzir Khalid and president Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Amir Hamzah said the reason meter readers were not going from house to house during the MCO, even though it falls under the essential list, was because TNB wanted to ensure the people had uninterrupted supply and also to break the chain of virus transmission.

He said the discounts will benefit those in the B40 and M40 groups.

