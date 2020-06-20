Woman’s car set ablaze after villagers assume she is drunk

BUTTERWORTH: A vegetable seller who accidentally crashed into two motorcycles at Tasek Gelugor last night had her car set ablaze some three hours later after villagers suspected that she was drink driving.

However, police said the driver, a 56-year-old woman, tested negative for alcohol consumption.

She told investigators she crashed into the motorcycles while trying to avoid a stray animal crossing the road.

North Seberang Perai district police chief Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the woman was on her way back to her home in Bumbung Lima after delivering vegetables when the accident happened at 9.50pm.

The woman, while driving on Jalan Ara Kuda, told police she had swerved to avoid a stray animal, and crashed into two motorcycles ridden by two 14-year-old boys, he said.

Noorzainy said as a result, the teens’ Honda Wave and Yamaha LC motorcycles were badly damaged.

Both boys also broke their right legs and were taken to the Seberang Perai Hospital for treatment.

He said the woman left her Kia Sephia car at the scene to make a police report. However, the car was torched around 2am.

Noorzainy said police were now looking for those responsible for torching the car.

He said police have opened an investigation into careless and inconsiderate driving under the Road Transport Act 1987. The offence carries a RM10,000 maximum fine and a jail term not exceeding 12 months.

He said torching of the car was being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code. Those convicted of the offence of mischief by fire or explosive substance can be jailed up to 14 years and fined.

Noorzainy advised the public not to take the law into their own hands. “Call the police and let us handle it,” he said.

