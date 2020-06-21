No increase in cost of RM9.55 bil Gemas-JB double-track rail project

KULAI: The Gemas-Johor Bahru electrified double-tracking (EDT) rail project will not experience any increase in overall cost even though it is expected to be completed one year later than the initial date.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed said the project, which is now expected to be completed in October 2022, costs RM9.55 billion, including more than RM400 million for coaches and RM200 million for consultation fees.

“So far, what we have been informed is that there will be no increase in the cost. Furthermore, the delay is just a little. It can be completed in two years.

“Based on the briefing by SIPP-YTL, the company managing this project, the project is already 60% complete,” he said after visiting the work related to the project at the Kulai rail station here this afternoon.

Meanwhile, SIPP-YTL CEO of rail division Azmi Abdul Aziz said the project delay was due to the land takeover process as well as work stoppage due to the enforcement of the movement control order from March 18.

The Gemas-Johor Bahru EDT rail project spans 192km and will have 11 stations, including Segamat, Kluang, Labis, Bekok, Paloh, Renggam, Layang-Layang, Mengkibol, Kulai and Kempas Baru.

