Cops hunt ‘Boy Setan’ over drug smuggling by drone

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are tracking down a Singaporean man known as “Boy Setan” who is the prime suspect in an investigation into drug smuggling by drone.

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the man, whose real name is Mohamad Azli Ahmad Said, 40, was believed to be smuggling drugs in the afternoon around the City Square area.

“We believe he is still in Johor. He comes here once in a while to smuggle drugs and goes back (to Singapore), but with the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), his movement is limited.

“It is learned that he is also wanted by the Singaporean authorities for drug offences,” he told a media conference here.

Ayob Khan said this was the first time the Johor police had dealt with such a case and urged anyone with information to contact its hotline at 07-2212999 or lodge a report at a nearby police station.

On Saturday, two men were arrested in Singapore for using a drone to smuggle drugs from Malaysia to the republic.

According to the Singapore Police Force and the Central Narcotics Bureau, the flight data retrieved from the mobile phone of one of the suspects showed that the drone was flown from Kranji to Johor Bahru and back.

Based on the information, Singapore police have arrested a 24-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man for further investigations.

In another narcotics investigation, police here have broken a drug trafficking ring comprising two brothers, their mother and a brother-in-law, aged between 20 and 50.

The family gang was believed to be active in smuggling drugs to Indonesia by sea since December. They were nabbed in five separate raids in Muar. Two other suspects were earlier arrested by marine police in the coastal waters of Tanjung Tohor, Muar.

Police seized 42.8kg of syabu, 20kg of ecstasy and 2.7kg of eramin 5 pills.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



