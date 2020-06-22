Girl who drove against traffic fined RM18,000, jailed 5 years

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The part-time model who drove against traffic on the North-South Expressway in 2017, crashing into five other cars and killing a motorist, was found guilty of reckless driving by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Ng Pei Ven, 22, was sentenced to five years in jail and fined RM18,000. She was seen crying as she was handcuffed in the dock.

Magistrate Sri Pracha Nanthini Balabedha said if the fine was not paid, Ng would have to serve another two years in jail. She also ordered for Ng’s probationary licence to be cancelled, and for Ng to be banned from obtaining a driver’s licence for the next five years.

Sri Pracha also said Ng’s future licences must be endorsed to take into account her conviction.

The sentence was meted out under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a maximum fine of RM20,000 upon conviction.

Ng was caught on camera driving her Proton Gen 2 car against traffic during the morning rush hour on March 14, 2017 near the Sungai Dua northbound toll plaza on the expressway.

Motorist Mohamad Fandi Rosli, 26, died on the spot in the ensuing crash.

Ng’s lawyer Lim Boon Beng said his client regretted her actions and had apologised to Fandi’s family. He also said Ng had a mental disability and had been severely traumatised by the incident.

“Ng has not committed a violent crime,” he said. “She has shown remorse and apologised. Any harsh sentence would only affect her future.”

He added that Ng was unable to work due to her disability and required constant guidance from her parents.

However, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Amril Johari said the case against Ng was a matter of public interest as there were many reckless driving cases of late which had ended in fatalities.

He also called for a deterrent sentence which would provide justice for Fandi’s family.

He said Ng’s learning disability should be disregarded as it did not affect her driving.

After sentencing, Lim asked for a stay of execution for the five-year jail term, saying he wished to appeal against the imprisonment at the High Court.

Sri Pracha allowed the stay and set bail of RM5,000 pending the appeal.

