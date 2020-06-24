Cops looking for another 3 over alleged rape of Nigerian

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim has confirmed that four people have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 30-year-old Nigerian woman.

They are also looking for another three men.

Mazlan said following the woman’s police report on June 4, police arrested three men and a Thai woman.

The men, who are out on bail, are being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

“They were remanded for five days from June 5 to June 9. All three male suspects were given police bail on June 9, after the application to continue remand was rejected.”

On June 20, police re-arrested one of the three suspects, aged 44, at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police station. He was remanded for six days from June 21 to June 26.

“Police are currently tracing three other male suspects for further investigation.”

Meanwhile, the Thai woman is being investigated under Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act for not having complete travel documents, and was remanded for 14 days from June 5 to June 18.

Mazlan said based on initial investigations, the Nigerian woman had gone to the house of a male friend, whom she had just met, where she was beaten up by the man and his friends.

Mazlan said the woman was referred to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital and was warded for three days from June 4 to June 6.

He added that she only reported the rape five days later, following advice by the police.

Mazlan also said the Nigerian woman was arrested and is being investigated for not having a valid visa. She is currently at the Kajang Prison.

He urged the public not to spread false news or speculate about such incidents and to ascertain the truth of any news before sharing them.

“Anyone who has any information can contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or call any police stations nearby.”

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



