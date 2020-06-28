PKR sacks Wanita chief Haniza, 3 Penang leaders

PETALING JAYA: PKR has sacked Haniza Talha, the head of its Wanita wing, Penang assemblymen Afif Bahardin and Zulkifli Ibrahim, and Penang Wanita chief Nur Zarina Zakaria.

Word of the sackings, which take effect today, has been circulating after the party’s Central Leadership Council meeting today.

The expulsions are believed to stem from their relationships with politicians now with the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition.

A top PKR leader who declined to be named confirmed the sackings. “Yes, Haniza has been sacked, there are another 200 who have been sacked, I cannot recall those,” the PKR leader told FMT.

Haniza is the Selangor state assembly member for Lembah Jaya. She had been suspended by the party in April for allegedly meeting two party leaders who have since allied themselves with the Perikatan Nasional government.

When contacted by FMT, Haniza said she had not received any information from the party.

Penang PKR secretary Zulkiefly Saad confirmed the sackings of the Penang trio.

Afif is the assemblyman for Seberang Jaya and Zulkifli the member for Sungai Aceh.

Berita Harian recently reported that Afif and Zulkifli had met with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution, when asked about the expulsions, said he would release a statement in the next few days.

