Floods leave Kota Belud cut off to light vehicles

KOTA KINABALU: Floods have left Kota Belud cut off by road to small and light vehicles, according to the Fire and Rescue Department. Only heavy vehicles can use the main roads connecting the town to Kota Kinabalu, and other areas.

The water level at the affected roads had reached almost half a metre in depth, said Misran Bisara, the assistant director of operations,

Yesterday, hundreds of vehicles were stranded at the Kota Belud main roundabout.

State Public Works Department director Richard Jomiji said almost 95% of roads, except a few in Tenom and Papar, had been affected by the floods and landslides after Saturday’s heavy rainfall.

He said the department was developing traffic management plans including installing signs and warning lights in areas at risk of landslides.

