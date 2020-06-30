Lobbying season arrives with list of PN candidates

PETALING JAYA: It’s the season of lobbying for seats, and what better way to do it than distributing allegedly agreed lists showing how Malaysia’s two main coalitions will battle out in the event of an early general election.

One such list has been making rounds on social media, claiming to be the outcome of negotiations for the distribution of federal constituencies among nine parties which make up the Perikatan Nasional ruling coalition.

A preamble to the list claims that presidents of the nine parties had met behind “closed doors” at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya and reached a consensus on seat distribution.

Among others, the list shows that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s PPBM will contest in 54 federal seats, while Umno will contest in 70.

Meanwhile, the list claims PAS will contest in 52 constituencies, MCA 24, MIC 10, PBS four, PBRS three and STAR two.

A source in the coalition, however, dismissed the list as “nonsensical”, saying nothing has been finalised in the ongoing discussions.

Speculations of snap polls have been gaining ground with PH and PN each claiming it has the majority support of MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

