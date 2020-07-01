Take pay cut or resign, state-linked Sabah varsity staff told

KOTA KINABALU: University Sabah College Foundation (UCSF) is asking staff who do not agree with its cost-cutting measures to go on unpaid leave or tender their resignation.

The ultimatum was given by UCSF vice-chancellor Mohamed Haleem Mohamed Razi in a memo dated June 30 to college staff.

“You are supposed to deliver your decision via a form that is included in this memo to the college’s human resource department before noon on July 2,” he said in the memo sighted by FMT.

In an earlier memo, dated June 15, Haleem had requested the 200 USCF staff to agree to a 50% pay cut due to financial problems faced by the college following a sharp drop in student enrolment.

He had also indicated the possibility of staff going on unpaid leave from October if the college’s financial position did not improve after the coming September student intake.

UCSF only hit 18% of its student enrolment target in April.

Haleem had previously said the university had made millions of ringgit from past student intakes.

UCSF, which was established in 2013, is a subsidiary of Sabah Foundation, a state government-linked company. It has close to 200 staff with 400 students at present.

