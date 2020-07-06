After Al Jazeera report, Immigration warns about revoking passes

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign nationals who make inaccurate statements aimed at damaging Malaysia’s image will face possible revocation of their passes, the director-general of immigration, Khairul Dzaimee Daud, said today.

He made this warning when asked to comment on an Al Jazeera documentary entitled “Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown” about undocumented migrants.

He said: “The Immigration Department strongly warns all foreigners especially the holders of long-term passes such as Student Pass, Temporary Employment Pass, Residence Pass and others to be careful when making any statement.

“They are facing the risk of revocation of their passes and will be required to leave the country immediately if the statement is inaccurate and aimed at damaging Malaysia’s image.”

Khairul Dzaimee said Al Jazeera was inaccurate and had ignored the facts when the news channel accused the Immigration Department of racism and being inhuman in raids during the coronavirus lockdown.

In the operations conducted in the Masjid India area of Kuala Lumpur on May 1, a total of 3,352 immigrants were inspected, but only 586 individuals were detained for further investigation.

“The Malaysian government has also provided treatment free of charge to 773 foreigners in the Immigration depot who were tested positive for Covid-19 and there were foreign embassies praising the action and who thanked us”, he said.

The Al Jazeera documentary aired on Friday on the 101 East programme. It alleged Malaysia had discriminated against illegal immigrants when it took steps to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Yesterday, health minister Dr Adham Baba said the allegations were baseless. Measures introduced under the movement control order were made to save everyone, regardless of nationality.

