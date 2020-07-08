Teacher duped of RM333,000 in Macau scam

ALOR SETAR: A teacher at a school in Changlun near here lost RM333,000 in a Macau scam.

Kedah Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Elias Omar said on June 29, a 51-year-old teacher was conned over the phone by an individual claiming to be a Pos Malaysia worker.

“The suspect introduced himself as calling from Pos Malaysia and said that the victim had sent a package containing his identity card and bank card. He connected him to another call.

“Another suspect, introducing himself as Insp Mazlan from the Seremban police headquarters, informed the victim that he was involved in a drug trafficking syndicate and accused him of making money by illegal means,” Elias said in a statement here today.

After that, the victim was put in contact through the phone with another suspect, who introduced himself as Insp Chong, who offered to help the victim resolve the case but demanded a payment.

According to Elias, the teacher became worried that he might have committed a serious offence and was also afraid the school might find out about it.

He then transferred the money in stages from June 29 to July 3 through 37 transactions to four bank accounts.

“On July 6, the victim received a phone call from an unidentified man who informed the victim that he had been convicted by the court. The person asked the victim for another RM100,000 for bail, but by then the victim had begun having doubts and realised he had been duped,” he said.

Elias said the RM333,000 lost in the Macau scam was the highest recorded in Kedah this month and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“Police advise the public not to be fooled by phone calls from strangers who claim to be police officers and to always check first the validity of the information received.”

Single mum loses RM40,450 in love scam

In KEPALA BATAS, a single mother lost RM40,450 after being smitten by the sweet words of her so-called lover whom she had befriended via social media.

Seberang Perai district police chief Noorzainy Mohd Noor said according to the 57-year-old retiree, she had gotten acquainted in May to a “businessman” who claimed to live in London via Facebook.

“After several weeks, the man asked the victim to open a bank account to facilitate his business dealings in the country,” he said in a statement today.

Noorzainy said the victim not only opened a new bank account but also posted the automated teller machine (ATM) card to the suspect.

He said the man later told the victim that he wanted to send gifts, including a handbag, a mobile phone and cash as a token of their love.

“The woman was then contacted by an agent of a courier company who asked the victim to make a payment into several bank accounts before she could receive the gifts.

“Believing that the ‘gifts’ were from her lover, the victim made four payments into two accounts totalling RM40,450,” he said.

The victim only realised she had been duped after failing to contact the suspect, Noorzainy said, adding that the woman lodged a police report yesterday.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

