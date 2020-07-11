Boosting rubber tappers’ incomes through pineapple and mushrooms

PONTIAN: The primary industries and commodities ministry will come up with a suitable integrated farming model to enable rubber smallholders to earn extra income through other crops rather than just depending on their main harvest.

“Among the integrated crops proposed are pineapple and mushroom. This is important as a rubber tapper’s income can be erratic, currently at around RM1,000 for each acre,” said deputy primary industries minister Wee Jeck Seng.

“We also know that rubber can only be tapped during specific months of the year depending on the weather. So there’s a need to find an alternative source of income,” he said.

He said smallholders would be provided with incentives such as soft loans, management and the purchase of products by foreign companies at reasonable prices.

Wee, who is MP for Tanjung Piai, spoke to reporters after a special meeting here on flooding.

He hoped that the government would upgrade the drainage system which was built in the 1970s to prevent the frequent flash floods in his constituency.

“Just this month alone (July) there have been two incidents of flooding which affected more than 1,000 families. I requested the Department of Irrigation and Drainage to take proactive action by upgrading the existing system. Should there be financial constraints, it can inform the federal government so that emergency funding can be provided,” he said.

