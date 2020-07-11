‘Brilliant’ Malaysian cardiologist becomes an Oxford don

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian doctor, Dr Masliza Mahmod, described as “a brilliant cardiologist”, has been made an associate professor of cardiovascular medicine at Britain’s Oxford University.

Masliza, 47, from Batu Pahat, Johor, is head of the Clinical Trials Group at the university’s Centre for Clinical Magnetic Resonance Research.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today congratulated Masliza on her promotion and acknowledged her brilliance as well as outstanding achievements as a cardiologist.

“She is indeed a brilliant cardiologist and despite difficulties and challenges, her perseverance and deep passion in clinical research made her an outstanding academic cardiologist.

“There is no stopping her now to achieve greater heights. We are proud of her achievements,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

Masliza’s profile at Oxford says her research focuses on the use of cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging and spectroscopy techniques for early detection of cardiac abnormalities as well as to find novel treatment for patients with cardiomyopathy, heart failure, aortic valve disease and diabetes mellitus.

She obtained her master’s degree in internal medicine in Malaysia, primary medical degree from Otago University, New Zealand, and her PhD in cardiovascular medicine from Oxford.

