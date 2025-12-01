What is Oxford Dictionary’s word of the year?

According to Oxford linguists, use of the word ‘rage bait’ has tripled over the past 12 months. (Envato Elements pic)

MOSCOW : The Oxford English Dictionary has chosen “rage bait” as the word of the year for 2025, according to a publication on the Oxford University Press website.

Experts officially proposed this word to describe “online content deliberately designed to elicit anger or outrage by being frustrating, provocative or offensive, typically posted to increase traffic to or engagement with a particular web page or social media account”.

According to Oxford linguists, the usage of “rage bait” has tripled over the past 12 months. It was first proposed in a Usenet article in 2002 to describe a driver’s reaction to a flashing headlight as a signal to yield.

The word then became part of internet slang and began to be used for viral posts.

The dictionary notes that “rage bait” subsequently entered the lexicon of media and creative professionals. As a result, the practice of so-called “rage-farming” emerged, where provocative content is used to manipulate internet users’ reactions, either to provoke anger or interest in a particular topic.

“The fact that ‘rage bait’ exists and has seen such a dramatic surge in usage means we’re increasingly aware of the manipulation tactics we can be drawn into online,” said Casper Grathwohl, president of Oxford Languages, as reported by the BBC.

“Before, the internet was focused on grabbing our attention by sparking curiosity in exchange for clicks, but now we’ve seen a dramatic shift to it hijacking and influencing our emotions, and how we respond.

“It feels like the natural progression in an ongoing conversation about what it means to be human in a tech-driven world – and the extremes of online culture.”

“Rage bait” beat two other shortlisted terms – “aura farming” and “biohack” – to win the title.

“Aura farming” is defined as the “cultivation of an impressive, charismatic or attractive persona or public image … to convey an air of confidence, coolness, or mystique”. Think the mystery man who appeared in photos during the Paris museum heist.

“Biohack”, on the other hand, refers to an attempt to “improve or optimise physical or mental performance, health, wellbeing or longevity by altering diet, exercise routines, or lifestyle, or by using other means such as drugs, supplements, or tech devices”.

For the record, 2024’s word of the year was “brain rot“.