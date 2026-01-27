US exchange students find familiar joys far from home

(From left) US exchange students Kylie Bui, Sarah Yara and JD Liu are all struck by the warmth and kindness of Malaysians. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Nasi goreng, warm hospitality and Malaysia’s vibrant multicultural spirit have left a strong impression on US exchange students who are part of the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (KL-YES) Abroad Programme 2025-2026.

For Sarah Yara, it was the kindness of her foster family and the people she has met that made her feel at home almost instantly.

The student from New Mexico is one of four American participants spending 10 months here under the programme.

“I really love my host family because they showed me how nice the people are here. The people are the No. 1 thing I love,” she told Bernama during a ceremony commemorating the event last week.

Hosted in Bandar Saujana Putra and attending Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Saujana Putra, the 15-year-old has developed a fondness for nasi goreng and Malaysia’s natural surroundings.

“I really like the scenery. I’ve seen some really beautiful nature and bodies of water. The city is also very pretty and I enjoy walking around in Malaysia,” she said.

“Thank you for being so kind and welcoming. Terima kasih Malaysia, peace and love.”

Meanwhile, dressed in a modern baju kurung and carrying herself with ease, Kylie Bui, 17, could easily pass for a local teenager.

Hosted in Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam and attending Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kemuning, the student from Waynesboro, Pennsylvania said her taste buds have adapted quickly to local flavours.

“I love Malaysia. I especially love the food and I think the people here are really welcoming and kind,” she shared.

Her favourite dish? “Saya sangat suka ayam gepuk,” she said with a smile.

Kylie is also learning Bahasa Melayu through language camps and tutoring sessions. “Everything about Malaysia I just love so much. I would like to say ‘aman dan sayang’, or peace and love,” she added.

For JD Liu from California, roti canai has become a clear favourite during his six months in Malaysia.

“My favourite thing about Malaysia is the people and the food. Everyone here is really welcoming and kind,” said the 17-year-old, who is hosted in Semenyih.

Elsewhere, Omar Drieza from Arizona, 17, who is staying in Kuantan, Pahang, has already picked up BM after just a month in the country.

All four students are fully sponsored by the US state department, with support from the US embassy and Yayasan AFS Antarabudaya Malaysia.