Better knowledge of Malaysia’s formation, MA63 needed, says Fadillah

Fadillah Yusof, an MP from Sarawak, called for the revival of the ‘spirit of Malaysia’.

PETALING JAYA : Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof lamented that the country’s education system places less emphasis on the history of Malaysia’s formation and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Fadillah, an MP from Sarawak, said there seemed to be more focus on the formation of Malaya, The Borneo Post reported.

“That’s why we need to revive the spirit of Malaysia so that people understand how this country was formed,” he was quoted as saying.

Fadillah said the level of understanding of MA63 among MPs was “an ongoing process”.

“There are those who want to understand, and there are those who do not want to make the effort,” he said.

Bernama also reported Fadillah as saying a better understanding of MA63 was needed to foster greater unity among Malaysians.

“Matters related to Malaysia, MA63, and the Inter-Governmental Committee Report are actually included in our history syllabus, but understanding of their content still needs to be strengthened,” he said.

Opening the new session of Parliament last Monday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim urged MPs to return to the original spirit of MA63, and warned them not to stir up tension between East and West Malaysia.

The king also said the rights of Sabah and Sarawak must be respected, but the country’s shared interests must come first.