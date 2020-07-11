Family approach to Umno-PPBM seat negotiations says BN sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR: Electoral seat distributions between Umno and PPBM will be discussed as a family matter by Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa said today.

He said the issue will be handled internally.

“We will continue discussing the issue of seat distribution like brothers and sisters,” he said when met by reporters today.

Annuar said the seat distribution will be done internally so as to ensure the people are not overly exposed to political issues.

“Our focus should be on helping the people. The government cannot always be playing politics.”

Annuar, who is federal territories minister, spoke to reporters after launching the Jom BB campaign to boost domestic tourism in the Bukit Bintang area.

In Kota Kinabalu, Sabah PPBM has welcomed an Umno leader’s statement that cooperation between Umno and Perikatan Nasional would not be affected following remarks that allegedly belittled Sabah Umno, Bernama reported.

Sabah PPBM information chief Khairul Firdaus Akbar said collaboration between PN’s coalition parties in Sabah namely PPBM, Umno, STAR, PBS, PBRS and PAS should be strengthened.

Yesterday, Umnno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said criticism of Sabah PPBM by rural development minister Abd Latiff Ahmad was a personal opinion which did not reflect PPBM’s stand.

Abd Latiff later apologised and said his statement had been misinterpreted.

