IGP names portal whose posting was blamed on Hannah Yeoh

KUALA LUMPUR: An allegedly seditious posting wrongly attributed to Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh was from a poster made by a web portal, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said today.

Hamid said police investigations showed that the seditious posting had nothing to do with Yeoh.

“Investigations show that the posting which has become the fact of the issue in this case came from a poster made by muafakatnasional.net and not the Twitter or Facebook accounts of Hannah Yeoh,” he said.

Hamid said a statement had been recorded from the person suspected of having made the poster, and police had seized the gadget believed to have been used to upload the poster.

Hamid said the investigation papers would be sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers soon for further action.

Yeoh was summoned to Bukit Aman on June 23 for questioning in connection with the social media posting which allegedly questioned the status of a national plan on underage marriages.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



