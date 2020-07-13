New Covid-19 cluster identified in Melaka

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has identified a new Covid-19 cluster in Melaka, which was first traced from a Malaysian who had returned from Russia.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the “PUI Novgorod” cluster was first identified after a third positive case was detected following close contact screening.

He said the first case in the cluster involved a Malaysian (case No. 8,673) who returned from Russia on July 5.

