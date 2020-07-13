PM tells why stimulus packages weren’t debated in May

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (Pagoh-PPBM) today defended the decision not to debate the economic stimulus packages in the Dewan Rakyat in May, saying the people could not wait for the matter to be debated in Parliament as they were in urgent need of the aid.

Adding that many businesses had closed down due to the economic downturn, he said Putrajaya’s focus had been to control the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“Because outside, the people are waiting (for aid). They can’t wait for the Parliament session, they need it now.

“I understand the responsibility of MPs, but the government’s responsibility is to ensure the well-being of the people,” he said in reply to opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (Port Dickson-PKR).

Anwar had urged Muhyiddin to explain why the packages were not debated in Parliament, especially given their cost and impact.

“Why did we obstruct the debates on the economic stimulus packages when appointments to government-linked companies continued?” he asked.

Shafie Apdal (Semporna-Warisan) also said that other states had held shortened state assembly sittings to debate their own stimulus packages.

The Dewan Rakyat was originally scheduled to sit for 15 days between May 18 and June 23.

However, it was shortened to one day due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

