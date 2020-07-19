1 Covid-19 death as active cases rise to 103

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded one more Covid-19 death today as 15 new cases were recorded.

In a statement, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said seven patients recovered yesterday, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 8,553.

The new cases involve four imported cases and 11 local infections in Sarawak, Selangor, Sabah and Johor.

With the new cases, the total number of people who have been infected with the virus stands at 8,779.

A total of 103 people are still being treated. Two patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), but only one person requires respiratory assistance.

