Guan Eng called in to MACC

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has called DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng to give his statement on the Penang undersea tunnel project.

Lim, the former Penang chief minister, arrived at the MACC headquarters at 1pm. He was accompanied by Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo and Jelutong MP RSN Rayer.

A number of current and former state leaders have already been called to give their statements to MACC as part of its probe on the project.

Earlier this month, MACC chief Azam Baki said the agency’s probe into the RM6.3 billion project was centred on possible money laundering. He said he expected the probe to finish in two to three weeks.

He also said the notion that the case had been “closed” earlier was not true as investigations had continued since the probe began in 2017.

He said MACC had recorded statements from 32 people so far, and intended to interview 10 to 15 more. He also promised that the investigation would be fair.

So far, a former Penang Port Commission official has been arrested and three companies raided as part of the anti-graft agency’s probe into the project.

The RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel and three main roads project was mooted by the Penang government to alleviate traffic on the first bridge.

The 7.2km undersea tunnel will connect Pulau Tikus’ Pangkor Road and Bagan Ajam in Butterworth. If the result of its feasibility study is positive, construction will begin in 2023.

The three main roads component meanwhile comprises roads from Air Itam to the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway (5.7km), Tanjung Bungah to Teluk Bahang (10.53km) and Jalan Pangkor-Gurney Drive junction to Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway (4.1km).

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



