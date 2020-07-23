Face mask ceiling price down 30 sen to RM1.20 from Aug 15

KUALA LUMPUR: The government announced today that the ceiling price of face masks will be reduced by 30 sen to RM1.20 apiece from Aug 15 onwards.

This comes after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Putrajaya was mulling over making the use of face masks mandatory in public areas.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi told the Dewan Rakyat today that the supply of face masks is now adequate.

He said from Aug 15 onwards, they could be bought anywhere, including online, at the new price, adding that the government would ensure adequate supply in the long term.

The government announced a new ceiling price for face masks in March of RM1.50 apiece from April 1.

In recent days, the number of Covid-19 cases has jumped to double digits with 21 new clusters detected, causing concern about a second wave of infections.

