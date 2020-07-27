ECRL work going on from Dungun to Mentakab, MPs told

KUALA LUMPUR: Construction work for the East Coast Rail Link project is continuing, with work focused on specific construction at the Section B Line from Dungun, Terengganu, to Mentakab in Pahang.

In a written reply to Idris Jusoh (BN-Besut), the transport ministry said the construction works comprised tunnel construction and boring works at the tunnels in Dungun, Paka and Kuantan.

“Initial work at other tunnels have also started such as at Gambang tunnel, Sri Jaya tunnel, Gedung Siam tunnel, and Paya Pasir tunnel, all located in Pahang,” it said.

For 2020, it is estimated that works at 101 locations will start on the stretch of Section A and Section B line. The ministry said for Section C, from Mentakab, Pahang, to Port Klang, Selangor, the government is in the process of finalising the line.

“As of June 2020, the progress of the ECRL project is at 16%, taking into account the initial and pre-construction works which cover design works and procurement.

“Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL), as the owner of the ECRL project, has obtained the rail scheme approval for Section A line from Kota Bharu, Kelantan to Dungun, Terengganu on May 14, 2020.

“Besides that, the Environmental Impact Assessment was received on March 13, 2020, while the Heritage Impact Assessment was obtained on March 12, 2020 for this line,” said the ministry.

The ministry also announced that the ECRL project line will pass through Federal Land Development Authority land.

A total of 210 Felda land lots have been identified at Felda Selasih, Felda Chalok and Felda Chalok West; 125 lots at Felda Sg Panching East, Felda Sg Panching South, Felda Lepar Hilir 2, Felda Lepar Hilir 3 and Felda Lepar Hilir 8; 166 lots will be acquired at Felda Kemasul, Felda Chemomoi and Felda Titi.

The ECRL project is expected to be fully completed in December 2026, it added.



