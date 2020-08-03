No ‘frogs’, says Shafie on potential candidates

PETALING JAYA: Warisan president Shafie Apdal today said “political frogs” will not be considered when choosing candidates for the upcoming Sabah election.

Shafie said loyalty is vital as there is no use fielding candidates who defect and turn their back on the party.

He said Warisan is looking at fresh candidates with a good educational background.

“But the main criteria is that the person does not jump ship,” he said in a Facebook post.

Shafie said it is no use if a candidate holds a degree or doctorate or is an expert but defects to another party the next day.

“They need to be committed to our struggle,” he said.

Earlier today, the caretaker chief minister had said Warisan plans to defend the 21 seats it won in the last general election

The Sabah assembly was dissolved last week, paving the way for an election which must be held before Sept 29.



