Penang may seek private funds for cable car project after PN snub

GEORGE TOWN: The state government today said it would get a private company to fund a cable car project connecting Penang Hill to the Botanic Gardens after an earlier RM100 million federal allocation was withdrawn by the Perikatan Nasional government.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, however, said no final decision had been reached on the project as a feasibility study was ongoing.

“If the project is feasible, we would carry out a private financing initiative or PFI,” he told a Ubah.tv interview hosted by Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh.

The cable car project was mooted to take the load off the existing funicular railway running at maximum capacity.

A total of 1.38 million people went up Penang Hill last year.

The previous Pakatan Harapan federal government had approved a RM100 million allocation for the cable car project under Budget 2020 tabled by then finance minister Lim Guan Eng, with the remaining costs to be borne by the state government.

The allocation has been withdrawn by the new PN administration.



