Sabah economy will continue to suffer if Warisan re-elected, says PBS veep

PETALING JAYA: PBS vice-president Dr Joachim Gunsalam has warned that Sabah’s economy will continue to suffer if Warisan were to govern the state again by winning the coming state election.

Citing a report by the Department of Statistics, he said the state’s economic growth was at an all-time low, adding that Warisan’s “Sabah for Sabahans” slogan was just emotional rhetoric that did not offer a solution.

Gunsalam said Warisan president Shafie Apdal had spent the past two years helming the state government “playing politics and delaying crucial projects such as the Pan Borneo Highway”.

“Just three years ago, Sabah enjoyed one of its best periods of economic prosperity due to political stability, shrewd management by the then Barisan Nasional (BN) government, and capable and experienced leaders.

“Today, however, even after more than two years in power, the state government still does not have a clear direction other than chief minister Shafie’s constant cliche of eradicating poverty as the state’s new ‘halatuju’,” he said in a statement.

He called on Sabahans to consider how Shafie failed to stimulate the state’s economy despite having close ties with the previous Pakatan Harapan federal government.

Gunsalam said Sabah would continue to notch negative economic growth in the coming years if Warisan were to be re-elected and be in opposition to the Perikatan Nasional federal government.

“This means the people will keep losing jobs and will have less money in their pockets. It would be tougher for Shafie to achieve his ‘eradicate poverty’ cliche then,” he said.



