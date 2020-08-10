Stop selling exotic meat, Johor sultan tells restaurants

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, has warned restaurant owners in the state to stop selling exotic meat.

He said any party which continued to do so would face stern action from the authorities.

“You will face action if caught,” the sultan said in a posting on the royal press office Facebook page today.

The warning comes following the arrest of several suspects involved in large-scale poaching activities based on information provided by Sultan Ibrahim in another recent posting.

Yesterday, Sultan Ibrahim had said the Wildlife and National Parks Department and the police were conducting an investigation into poaching activities.

He said the poachers were also suspected of selling the exotic meat to restaurants.

“The distribution of exotic meats needs to be stopped immediately. I’m giving a final warning to the restaurant owners involved,” he added.



