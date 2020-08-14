More than 50% of PN seat allocations settled, says Hadi

PETALING JAYA: Over 50% of state and parliamentary seats for the impending general election have been distributed among Perikatan Nasional components, according to PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

He was quoted as saying that the seat allocations in a few states had been completed.

“We don’t have a date yet (as to when the seat allocations would be completed), but we are doing it in stages and now we have completed more than 50%,” Sinar Harian quoted him as saying.

However Hadi said the candidates and the constituencies they sought had yet to be finalised as the coalition partners wanted to win as many seats as possible.

Hadi said that PN – which comprises Barisan Nasional, PAS and PPBM – was prepared for a snap election. However, they had yet to discuss the common election symbol they would use.

Umno Youth has previously suggested that the parties contest under the BN symbol.



