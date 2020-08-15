Ex-tourism minister’s aide, fiance remanded in RM3.7 mil graft probe

PETALING JAYA: An assistant to former tourism minister Mohamaddin Ketapi has been remanded for five days with his fiance to facilitate investigations into an alleged corruption case involving RM3.7 million.

Sources said the 29-year-old man, who was Mohamaddin’s then private secretary, and his fiance were arrested yesterday evening after giving statements at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya.

The five-day remand order against them was issued by magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today.

The couple, whose assistance had been sought since June 10, surrendered themselves to MACC yesterday.

They were sought by authorities over claims on their involvement in corrupt practices related to a company that obtained an advertising project from the tourism ministry.

The sources said the man will be charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Wednesday.

An advertising company director, Ibrahim Omar, was chargedn the Sessions Court last month with 10 counts of submitting false claims to obtain the “Global Advertising Agencies and Promotion for Tourism Malaysia” tender.

The tender is worth RM89 million.



