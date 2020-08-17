Decision on Sabah assemblymen’s review application this Friday

KOTA KINABALU: The High Court here will rule this Friday whether to allow a judicial review application by 33 assemblymen against Sabah Governor Juhar Mahiruddin’s decision to dissolve the state assembly.

Judicial commissioner Leonard David Shim set the date after hearing oral submissions from Tengku Fuad Ahmad, who represented the assemblymen, state Attorney-General Brenndon Keith Soh and senior federal counsel.

The High Court had wanted further arguments on whether it had the judicial authority to hear and decide on a challenge to the authority of the Sabah governor to dissolve the state assembly.

Shim on Aug 7 asked the state attorney-general, representing Juhar, and Tengku Fuad, counsel representing the 33 assemblymen including former chief minister Musa Aman, who filed for the leave for a judicial review, to submit further written submissions.

Twenty-five assemblymen had attended the hearing including Osman Jamal (Balung), Bolkiah Ismail (Pitas), Saddi Abdul Rahman (Sukau), Jahid Jahim (Tamparuli), Abidin Madingkir (Paginatan), Abdul Muis Picho (Sebatik), Hamisa Samat (Tanjung Batu) and Abdul Rahman Kongkawan (Labuk).

Musa and the 32 other assemblymen are questioning the July 29 written request from Shafie Apdal to Juhar to dissolve the assembly.

The dissolution paved the way for a snap election in the state, the date of which is expected to be announced by the Election Commission (EC) today.

The 33 assemblymen named Juhar as the first respondent, Shafie, the EC and the state government as the second, third and fourth respondents respectively.

The court also set Aug 19 for the applicants to file their written reply submissions, which were raised by the state AG’s counsel on their locus standi to challenge Juhar’s decision.

