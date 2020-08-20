Minister could have infected ‘thousands’ if he had Covid-19, says MP

PETALING JAYA: Seputeh MP Teresa Kok today produced a list of 12 public events a minister had attended when he was supposed to be on a mandatory 14-day quarantine after returning from overseas, saying he could have infected “thousands” if he was down with Covid-19.

She said the list of events – from July 10 to 19 – was taken from the Facebook page of Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, who returned from a working trip to Turkey on July 7.

Apart from attending the opening ceremony of a handicraft entrepreneur development course, Khairuddin was present at a community cycling programme, an aid scheme for kenaf farmers and an event to promote sustainable palm oil, all held in Terengganu.

He also attended an aloe vera farming event in Melaka, held meetings with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and Malaysian Pepper Board director-general Stanley Liew and attended Parliament twice.

“There were 18,608 active (Covid-19) cases in Turkey on July 6, the last day the minister was in the country,” she said in a statement.

“If he was infected, there is a chance he might have spread it to thousands of people and there may be a ‘Khairuddin cluster’ in Malaysia.”

Kok asked whether Khairuddin’s family and ministry officials who accompanied him on the trip also underwent a 14-day quarantine.

