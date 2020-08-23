Cops still probing minister over quarantine breach, says health DG

PETALING JAYA: The police are still investigating Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali for not complying with quarantine orders upon returning from Turkey last month.

Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this in a tweet last night, adding that the RM1,000 fine imposed was just the maximum that the health ministry could impose.

Khairuddin failed to undergo home quarantine after returning from Turkey on July 7 and had been spotted at several events besides having attended Parliament on July 13.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said Khairuddin had returned from Turkey on July 7 and tested negative for Covid-19 three times.

“Khairuddin was fined for an offence under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No. 7) Regulations 2020 and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“Because he had failed to adhere to the rules under Act 342, the (relevant) officer issued a compound of RM1,000 to Khairuddin on Aug 7 and he has paid the compound,” it said.

Lawyers have weighed in on the issue, saying that Kuala Nerus MP can still be charged in court despite having reportedly paid the RM1,000, Malaysiakini reported.

Haniff Khatri Abdullah said it was wrong if the RM1,000 fine was for all of Khairuddin’s quarantine offences.

“In Khairuddin’s case, it is important to disclose the content of the compound for public observation.

“If this compound is only for the specific offence of being in Dewan Rakyat on July 13, then the authorities must still charge him. Continuity of breach should call for a charge in court,” he told the news portal.

Mkini reported New Sin Yew as saying that each occasion of leaving the house was already a breach.

Previously, the restaurant owner linked to the Sivaganga Covid-19 cluster, Nezar Mohamed Sabur Batcha, was charged with four counts of breaching quarantine on four different occasions and was issued a compound of RM1,000 on July 23 before being charged in court on Aug 13 and fined RM12,000 and jailed five months.



