Guan Eng challenges minister to list 101 projects given through direct deals

KUALA LUMPUR: Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng today challenged his successor Tengku Zafrul Aziz to make public a list of 101 projects worth RM6.6 billion which the latter said were given through direct negotiation under Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He added that even if the figure was true, it would only make up some 1.4% of total government procurement worth RM477 billion during PH’s 22-month tenure.

He also questioned the total value of projects given out through direct negotiation compared to total government procurement under Barisan Nasional (BN) and the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) administrations.

“If he (Zafrul) wants to make an accusation, back it up with facts and figures,” he said.

“Be transparent, be brave. He made the accusation, back it up.”

Lim also defended any direct awards given during PH’s stint in government, saying these were only done for necessary projects under special circumstances which was allowed according to the guidelines set by the finance ministry.

“Can Zafrul also state the value of projects given through direct negotiation approved by himself under PN?” he said.

“Is the value of these projects lower or higher than 1.4% of total government procurement?”

He then listed 12 direct awards given under BN, including the solar panel project undertaken by Jepak Holdings, saying the total value of these projects was already RM139.3 billion.

“This is not even the full list.”

Zafrul said in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday that 101 projects were awarded through direct tender under PH.

This caused an uproar, resulting in Beruas MP Ngeh Khoo Ham being ejected from the house.

Lim also claimed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and other former PH ministers who were now in PN had asked for direct awards when he was still finance minister.

Without elaborating, he said Muhyiddin had asked for certain projects involving national security during his time as home minister, some of which were approved.

“So is the PN prime minister also guilty if he asked for direct tenders at that time?”

He added that projects could be exempted from open tenders under special circumstances such as times of crisis or natural disasters, or if they involved national security.

Adding that the Cabinet could also decide to implement direct negotiations, he said this was still in line with the promises in the PH election manifesto, which stated that the coalition would in general adopt open tender processes for big projects.

“It is clear here that it doesn’t say we cannot use direct negotiations in certain situations,” he added.



