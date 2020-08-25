PPBM Youth congratulates Syed Saddiq on new party

PETALING JAYA: PPBM Youth has congratulated Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on his plan to create a new youth-centric party, thanking its former chief for his previous work in leading the party’s youth wing.

PPBM Youth information chief Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir also welcomed Syed Saddiq’s efforts to bring a new wave to the political arena, saying it was crucial for youths to take part in politics.

In a statement today, he did not rule out the possibility of collaboration between PPBM Youth and Syed Saddiq’s new party.

“Representing PPBM Youth, I want to express my gratitude to Syed Saddiq for his service in leading PPBM Youth and opening up a platform for us to keep fighting.

“We also wish Syed Saddiq success in leading this new movement as a political ‘competitor’, and we do not dismiss any cooperation in the future for the agenda of building the nation.

“In the meantime, PPBM Youth will continue to work hard and serve under the leadership of the new PPBM Youth chief, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal,” he said.

Syed Saddiq recently confirmed that he would be forming his own multiracial, youth-centric party instead of joining Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s new party Pejuang.

He said Malaysian politics should no longer be “controlled and monopolised” by the same people, adding that his party would comprise young technocrats, professionals and politicians.



