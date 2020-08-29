BN trounces Pejuang with whopping 10,945 majority

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional has won the Slim state seat in Perak with a whopping 10,945 majority, overturning its dismal performance at the 2018 general election.

BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz was elected the new Slim state assemblyman, garnering 13,060 votes, trouncing his main rival, independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, who polled 2,115.

Zahid said BN had won the vote at all polling centres, a sharp contrast to 2018, when the coalition lost at 6 polling centres.

He said it was clear the people had chosen BN’s leadership. Looking ahead, Zahid said the coalition would try its best at the Sabah state elections which will be held next month, and at the next general election.

BN’s performance at the by-election represents a dramatic turnaround in fortunes for the coalition from its performance in the 2018 general election when it retained the seat with a slim majority.

Tanjung Malim Umno division chief Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib was re-elected to a fourth term in 2018 with a majority of 2,183 votes against PPBM candidate Mohd Amran Ibrahim, contesting on a PKR ticket, and PAS candidate Muhammad Zulfadli Zain.

In today’s by-election, acting Tanjung Malim division chief Mohd Zaidi handily defeated his rival, Amir, representing the unregistered Parti Pejuang Tanah Air. The party was recently set up by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and allies, and Amir’s campaign was supported by Pakatan Harapan.

Another independent candidate, ex-teacher S. Santaharasekaran, polled 276 votes.

The Slim state constituency has 23,094 registered voters. Turnout today was 68.4%.

Zahid thanked all of the BN component parties for their support and for turning out the vote.



