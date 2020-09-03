Dr M plays down chances of success for Syed Saddiq’s party

PUTRAJAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has played down the prospects of Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s youth-centric party being successful in winning seats in a general election.

While noting that youths make up a major portion of the electorate in Malaysia, he said it would be insufficient to only bank on the support of young voters.

“In any constituency, there will be old people and young people. We (Pejuang) will appeal to the young as well. But if he appeals only to young people, it will be difficult for him to succeed,” he said at a press conference today.

“But we are a free country, he wants to do things on his own. He used to be a strong supporter of Pakatan Harapan (PH) but now he feels he needs to break away from us.

“So, we have a good relationship with him. We have no problems if the objective is to fight corruption and things like that.”

