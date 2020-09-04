Amanah says minister not serious about Kampung Baru

PETALING JAYA: Amanah today called out Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa regarding the development plans for Kampung Baru, saying the minister is not serious in developing the land belonging to the Malay community.

In a statement, Titiwangsa Amanah division deputy head Ahmad Zamri Asa’ad Khuzaimi said the initial offer of RM3,000 per square foot made to the landowners in Kampung Baru is an example of a political tactic as the final offer is only RM1,000 per square foot.

“He (Annuar Musa) once said the market price of Kampung Baru was around RM3,000 per square foot. However, after he became the minister, he cannot keep to the RM1,000 price offered by Pakatan Harapan (PH).”

He said the development plan proposed by former minister Khalid Samad was more practical.

Khalid had previously said the PH government had offered the landowners RM850 per sq ft to buy back their land for redevelopment. He said the price was worked out by the Valuation and Property Services Department.

However, some landowners said RM850 was low compared to the price of land in the surrounding areas, such as KLCC, that is as high as RM3,000 per sq ft.

Amanah hoped the Kampung Baru development plan would not be politicised by the current government for political advantage.

“This issue needs to be addressed immediately to ensure permanent ownership to the Malays while increasing the properties held by Bumiputeras,” Zamri said.

Previously, Annuar had said the proposed development plans for Kampung Baru were still up in the air as only 61% of the landowners had agreed to them.

He said he was informed by Perbadanan Kampung Baru officers at a meeting that the proposed development cost was about RM7 billion and the government could not pay the hefty price at the moment.



