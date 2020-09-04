Malaysian jailed in Australia over sex chats with 11-year old

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian landscape architect has been jailed for 44 months after tricking an 11-year old girl into graphic sex chats via the Snapchat and Google Hangouts apps.

Ooi Tech Yann could also be deported to Malaysia, the Australian news portal news.com.au reported.

The Melbourne-based 32-year old, who has been described as being “socially awkward” met his victim, an American, on IMVU, an online community where users pick 3D characters to meet new people, chat, and play games.

Despite knowing that she was 11, he engaged her in sex chats and even sent her photos of his private parts, Victoria Country Court judge Michael McInerney said.

According to the portal, vulgar chats continued until the victim’s mother discovered what was going on.

The victim however told the court she wasn’t aware she was speaking to an adult, “and the trauma caused her to cut herself.”

The girl’s mother reported the chats to police in Florida who subsequently shared the information with the Australian Federal Police.

“Ooi was also found to possess 389 images and 81 videos of child porn,” the report read.

Ooi, who pleaded guilty to three charges relating to the graphic chats from December 2018 to January 2019, revealed that he started watching porn when he was 12 and “quickly escalated to child pornography.”

He said he was “terrified” of going to jail, and the judge said he would be a “vulnerable” prisoner but had to be jailed because of the seriousness of the offence.

Ooi was then sentenced to three years and eight months, “with a non-parole period of 18 months”.



