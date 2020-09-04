Operations at 4 Air Selangor water treatment plants still suspended

PETALING JAYA: The operations of four water treatment plants in Selangor, supplying water to seven areas in the Klang Valley, are still suspended as of 6.30am today, says Air Selangor.

This is because pollution is still being detected near the plants with a pollution reading of 1 threshold odour number (TON).

“The treatment plants can only operate when the pollution reaches 0 TON,” the company’s corporate communication head, Elina Baseri, said.

She said mobile water tankers will continue to be dispatched to affected areas, and consumers are urged to collect water from public taps and local service areas which are operating 24 hours a day until water supply is fully restored.

“Air Selangor will provide updates on this unscheduled water disruption from time to time,” she said.

Operations at the Rantau Panjang water treatment plant (WTP) and phases 1, 2 and 3 (WTP SSP1, WTP SSP2 and WTP SSP3) were suspended yesterday morning after pollution was detected in raw water.

A total of 1,292 locations across seven areas in the Klang Valley have experienced water supply disruption since, including Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.



