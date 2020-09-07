Sabah PKR eyes ‘more than 25 seats’ in state elections

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR today denied that it is upset over its alleged failure to reach an agreement with allies to contest 25 seats in the state elections this month, as claimed on social media.

“It’s not true,” state PKR chief Christina Liew said today. “We’re not eyeing 25 seats, but more, and we are finalising it.”

She would not divulge the actual number of seats the party sought, but said negotiations with its allies in Warisan Plus were continuing and they were close to an agreement.

Liew said PKR would work with other parties as the election on Sept 26 was “very important”. Cooperation was vital to ensure victory, she said, adding that PKR was looking at joining forces with other parties such as DAP, Warisan and Upko.

She said PKR would field more young candidates this time round.

“However, we will prioritise loyalty above everything else. We had young representatives before, but they had defected to another party.”

In the last general election, PKR won two of the eight state seats it contested, namely Api-Api and Inanam.

However, Inanam assemblyman Kenny Chua has since been sacked after backing former chief minister Musa Aman’s bid to form a new state government.

The elections, to fill 73 seats in the state assembly, will be held on Sept 26.



