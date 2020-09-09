In act of humanity, man repays charity that helped daughter’s education

PENANG: A responsible father yesterday returned RM1,400 that a home for the underprivileged here had given him about seven years ago for his daughter’s education.

The man, a retiree in his 60s, was able to repay the money as his daughter is now a doctor at a hospital in Kedah.

It’s a story about humanity by the home and the gratitude of a once helpless father worth retelling again and again.

A Malay man, in his 60s, walked into the House of Hope at Air Itam about 11am yesterday and surprised the staff.

The founder and director of the home, Khoo Cheng See said the man was glowing with pride as he told the staff that he had come to repay his “hutang” (debt) as his daughter was now a doctor.

The man then handed over RM1,400 in RM50 notes, saying his daughter had taken over the responsibility of caring for the family.

He said the money was given to his wife who could not accompany him as she is recovering from a stroke.

The man, Khoo said, did not want his name to be mentioned as he was not seeking publicity.

Khoo said she could not remember giving the money as the home had, since its inception 14 years ago, helped more than 1,000 families.

“This is the first time someone whom we had helped has returned money to the home.

“We don’t know how long it took him to accumulate the money, but his inspirational action has reminded us of the purpose we serve and the hands we hold,” she said.

Khoo added that the money will be used to help other children pursue their education.

“The power of a caring society has been heightened by the man’s humility and belief that a little help goes a long way,” she said.

According to Khoo, when word of the man’s good deed and the activities at the home got around, many people volunteered their services and offered donations to the home.

“They said it was an exemplary story of the hand that receives never forgets,” she said.



