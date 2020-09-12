Nominations close, Musa missing from Sg Manila centre

PETALING JAYA: Former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman, whose claim that he had a simple majority to form a new state government triggered the political crisis leading to this month’s snap polls, failed to turn up at the Libaran multipurpose hall, where nominations were held for the Sungai Manila state seat.

Bernama reported this at the close of nominations for the 73 seats at 10am today.

Musa, whose name was left out of Barisan Nasional’s candidates list announced by state BN chief Bung Moktar Radin on Wednesday, had said he was keen to contest the Sungai Manila seat, one of the 13 new seats in the Libaran parliamentary constituency.

“I’m going back to Sg Manila,” he had said in a Facebook post.

Musa had said in late July he had enough support from 32 assemblymen to form a simple majority in the 65-member state legislative assembly.

However, he failed in his attempt to meet the governor to provide the statutory declarations which showed his support.

Caretaker chief minister Shafie Apdal announced the dissolution of the state assembly on July 30 after a meeting with the governor, paving the way for the election to be held on Sept 26.

Shafie filed his nomination papers to defend the Senallang seat at about 9.30am.



