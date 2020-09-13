I never said Guan Eng’s case will have 99% chance of conviction, says DPP

GEORGE TOWN: A prosecutor in Lim Guan Eng’s recent two counts of criminal misappropriation of state property worth RM208.7 million today said the former minister had twisted his words over a “99% chance of conviction” remark.

Lim today said the remark was inappropriate as it prejudged him to be guilty long before the trial even begins.

In response, deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin said he had merely made a general statement about what kind of charges made it to court.

“The reporters asked me what were the chances we had in the case.

“I said when the Attorney-General’s Chambers or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission decides to charge someone, they are of the opinion that it would have a 99% chance of conviction, with the remaining 1% left to God.

“I never said Guan Eng’s case specifically would have a 99% conviction (chance).

“I am not arrogant.

“We all know the courts would have the final say, to decide if a person is innocent or guilty. He is twisting my words,” he told FMT.

Lim was charged with misappropriating government property amounting to RM208 million worth of Penang state land involving two companies on Friday.

After his charge, Shaharuddin was asked by reporters about the latest case, compared with the ones before, to which he replied that it was “the mother of all cases”.

He was also asked by reporters on the chances of conviction, to which he said the prosecution would only pick cases with a “99% chance of conviction”.

Earlier, Lim maintained that the charges were “baseless and illogical” as he had not derived any benefit from the transfer of state land to two developer companies as per his charge under Section 403 of the Penal Code.

His case has been transferred to the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur, with mention set for Oct 12.



