Cabinet to discuss Covid-19 in Sabah as cases rise

SANDAKAN: The Cabinet will be discussing the Covid-19 situation in Sabah on Tuesday, a few days before the state elections on Sept 26, following the increasing number of positive cases in the state.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said discussions would cover the issues of health and safety in Sabah.

“Following the increase of cases in Sabah ahead of the polls, the issue will be brought up in the meeting this Tuesday. The meeting will involve all ministries and security,” he said at a press conference in Batu Sapi today.

On claims that an Umno Supreme Council member had tested positive for Covid-19 while campaigning in Sipitang, Ismail said no official report has been made.

However, if proven true and detected positive, Ismail said the individual would be quarantined in Sabah until he makes a full recovery. “This is why I always ask (for people) to comply with the SOPs issued by the government.”

Currently, four active clusters have been recorded in Sabah where the Benteng cluster holds the highest number of cases with 578 Covid-19 infections, followed by the Pulau cluster (15), Selamat cluster (7) and Bakau cluster (4).

