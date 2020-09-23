Shafie tight-lipped over Anwar’s claim, wants to focus on Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah caretaker chief minister Shafie Apdal refused to comment on PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s claim earlier today that he had the numbers to form a new government.

“I want to focus on Sabah,” the Warisan president said and repeated the answer when pressed if MPs from his party were among those who backed the Port Dickson MP.

He said this when met at an event at Dewan Masyarakat Ranau, here today.

At a press conference this morning, Anwar said the majority supporting him were Malay-Muslim MPs, although he did not reveal the number, saying he would only do so after an audience with the King.

Anwar also admitted that none of the MPs who had defected from Pakatan Harapan earlier this year were among those who now support him.

He said he had a “strong, formidable and convincing” level of support from MPs, adding “the time for the Muhyiddin Yassin-led government has come to an end”.

He also said the King had consented to grant him an audience, though this had to be postponed after the latter was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Monday.

Leaders from Perikatan Nasional component parties have since come out to back Muhyiddin, while the prime minister has challenged Anwar to prove his claim.

